New cases of Ebola haemorrhagic fever are possible in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This was announced on Monday, February 8, by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference.

The day before, it was reported that a new case of Ebola was reported in the North Kivu province of the DRC. A woman whose husband had previously had Ebola developed typical symptoms. Two days later, the patient died in the city of Butembo.

“At the moment, no new cases of Ebola have been detected in the Congo, but they are possible as [зараженная] the woman had contact with many people after the onset of symptoms, “he quotes CNBC.

Gebereyesus clarified that more than 70 people with whom the carrier of the virus came into contact have already been identified and are under observation.

In early January 2021, it became known that a microbiologist from the DRC, Jean-Jacques Muembe-Tamfum, who first discovered the Ebola virus 44 years ago, warned that a new deadly disease could appear in his country.

He said that one of the patients from the city of Ingende in western Congo had symptoms similar to those of hemorrhagic fever, but the tests did not show the woman had Ebola and traces of any other diseases known to medicine.

Muembe-Tamfum suggests that a woman may be patient zero for a new pathogen, which he calls “disease X”.

On January 3, Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation announced that it monitors all reports of outbreaks of infectious diseases in the world, including information about the emergence of a new deadly “disease X” in the Congo.

The department added that now they do not have enough information to suggest the cause of the disease, but, judging by the reports, it “most likely has a viral nature.” They clarified that in Russia there were no cases with such symptoms.