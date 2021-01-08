World Health Organization expert Maria van Kerkhove said that the new coronavirus strain identified in the UK is indeed spreading faster than the usual version of this infection.

However, in terms of mortality and infectiousness, “there is no evidence that this option is more dangerous,” the expert said.

However, she admitted that the fight against the pandemic is complicated by the fact that in parallel with the new strain, the usual variant of the coronavirus continues to circulate. TASS…

British scientists announced the discovery of a mutated version of the coronavirus in mid-December.

According to them, the new strain may be 70% more infectious, which is associated with the rapid spread of infection in south-east England.

Meanwhile, in the UK today, a record was recorded for the number of people infected and died from coronavirus per day since the beginning of the pandemic.