Even if there is a zombie apocalypse and humanity is almost completely wiped out, it is wise to wear a seatbelt in the car. There are Joel Miller (The Last of Us) and Columbus (Zombieland) in any case agree. And so is the Dutch government, because it is a legal obligation to wear a belt in most cars. But who gets the fine if the passenger is not wearing a seatbelt?

You can imagine somewhere that the driver is responsible for all occupants and that he or she therefore gets the fines. On the other hand, you can’t expect the driver to keep an eye on everyone. And what about taxi drivers: do they get a fine if customers are stubborn? Let’s be honest: they sometimes are on Saturday night.

So, who will be fined if a passenger does not wear a seatbelt?

Who gets the fine depends on the age of the passenger who is not wearing the seat belt. The Rijksoverheid website says: ‘You can get a fine if you don’t wear a seatbelt. If you do not transport a child up to the age of 12 in accordance with the rules, you will be fined. Older children will be fined themselves if they don’t use their seatbelts.’

According to the government, there are therefore two types of people: children up to the age of 12 and older children. If you transport your father and he is not wearing a seatbelt, he must therefore pay his own fine. According to Dutch law, your father apparently falls into the category of ‘older children’. We also approve of the term ‘childish adults’.

It is described somewhat cumbersomely on the government website, but the bottom line is that everyone pays their own fine for not wearing a seatbelt, unless the offender is under 12 years old.

What is the fine for not wearing a seatbelt?

The amounts for almost all traffic fines will have increased in 2023. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt will cost 160 euros in the Netherlands in 2023. The 9 euros in administration costs are not included. This amount applies to both the driver and the passengers.