But, Who actually determines the content of the Church’s social doctrine?

The Pope Benedict XVIwho had just passed away a few days, said: “Charity is the main road of the social doctrine of Church”.

At the origin of the social doctrineAll the members of the Church participate, according to their ministries and their charisms.

The principles of social doctrine have been formulated in detail in important documents of the Church. The social doctrine is official doctrine of the church.

The magisterium of the Church, that is, the fatherthe bishops in communion with him, teaches the Church and humanity how societies with a social sense, just and peaceful should be created.

