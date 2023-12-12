The Director-General of the Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a tweet on the “X” platform that the United Nations health agency and its partners were able, on Saturday, to deliver essential supplies to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and transfer 19 patients in critical condition.

He added: “We have received more details about the high risks that accompanied Saturday's mission, and we are deeply concerned about the lengthy searches and detention of health workers, which puts the lives of vulnerable patients at risk.”

He continued: “The mission stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint – on the way to northern Gaza and on the way back -, and the employees were detained both times.”

He added: “As the mission entered Gaza City, the aid truck, which was carrying medical supplies and the ambulance, was hit by bullets.”

Ghebreyesus highlighted: “Upon their return, some patients and Red Crescent health workers at the checkpoint were instructed to leave the ambulances for identification. Some health workers were detained and interrogated for several hours.”

He explained: “Because of this obstruction, one of the patients died on the way, due to the seriousness of his injury and the delay in obtaining treatment.”

He concluded his tweet by saying: “Gaza residents have the right to access health care. The health system must be protected even in war.”