“Food is a central part of life and culture, it is fundamental to good health. Yet unhealthy diets are a major killer, leading to an estimated 8 million deaths annually and are a major contributor to the burden of NCDs. Much of this burden is driven by the aggressive marketing of products that generate private profits but harm public health, including foods high in sugar, salt and fat, and breastmilk substitutes.” This is the warning launched by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke today at the session ‘Healthy Diets, Cultures and Tradition: Lessons from the Mediterranean Diet’, scheduled for the United Nations summit on food systems.

“Today we are facing the crucial question of what makes a healthy diet”, explained the WHO DG who among the examples of healthy diets first cited the “Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, moderate consumption of foods of animal origin and minimal processing. The traditional Mediterranean diet is associated with longevity and low risk of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer. And based on extensive research, it has been recognized as a World Heritage Site”.

In general, highlighted the WHO chief, “there are many types of healthy diets, consisting of foods from different cultures and food systems. All healthy diets have four things in common: they should provide adequate amounts of energy and essential nutrients and not exceed the body’s needs; they should have balanced energy sources, i.e. energy should come mainly from complex carbohydrates and up to a third from mainly unsaturated fats; some foods and nutrients should be limited, such as free sugars, saturated fats and trans fats, highly processed foods, red meat and processed meat; finally, a healthy diet should include a variety of good food groups and a variety of foods within those groups. And of course a healthy diet is a safe diet: no food should contain microorganisms and harmful chemicals.”

Another example of a healthy diet cited by DG Tedros is the Japanese one, “with its attention to marine food sources. Other traditional diets, in other parts of the world such as Africa or Latin America – he added – may also have health benefits and we need more research on these to better understand it”.

In any case, concluded the WHO director-general, “by promoting and incorporating local diets into food systems we can promote a culture of health in terms of prevention and allow people to make nutritious food choices that support their well-being”. But also “promoting sustainable agriculture, and therefore local farmers, and protecting natural resources”, “celebrating cultural diversity and ensuring that traditional recipes and food traditions are handed down to future generations. We must also remember that one of the healthiest diets is breastfeeding, natural and completely free, completely unprocessed, for a healthy food system from the beginning of life”.