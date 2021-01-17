Over the past 24 hours, 683 thousand people have become infected with coronavirus in the world, the total number of cases exceeded 93.1 million, according to the WHO website.

Almost 13 thousand infected people died in a day, over the entire time of the pandemic more than 2.01 million people died from the effects of the coronavirus.

According to the WHO, 60% of new COVID cases occurred in North and South America – 407 thousand.

Leadership in the anti-rating in terms of the number of infected belongs to the United States – 23.3 million. India is in second place – 10.5 million. Brazil closes the top 3 with 8.4 million cases.