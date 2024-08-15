Geneva (Agencies)

The World Health Organization in Geneva announced yesterday that about 52,000 cases of cholera were discovered in 17 countries around the world last July.

223 deaths were reported, a 34% increase over the month.

The bacterial infection is spread in the small intestine through contaminated food and water, often with human feces, and if left untreated, death can occur within hours, especially among children.

The Eastern Mediterranean region recorded the highest numbers, with 43,500 infections.

By the end of last July, more than 307,000 cases had been detected, compared to more than 700,000 cases last year.

It is noted that there is often a delay in reporting cases, and the organization believes that many cases are not reported.

The report attributed the increase in cases to conflicts, natural disasters and climate change, as displaced people face unsanitary conditions.

In a related context, monkeypox has killed 548 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the beginning of the year and is now spreading in all its provinces, according to what Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba announced yesterday.

The latest report indicated that the country has recorded 15,664 probable cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year.

On August 3, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 455 deaths and 14,479 cases in 25 of the country’s 26 provinces, or about 100 million people.