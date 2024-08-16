The World Health Organization said that 11,327 cases and 316 deaths from cholera have been reported in Sudan..

Margaret Harris, an official at the organization, expected in a statement today that the real numbers of infections and deaths are more than what is being reported, noting that the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing war there has led to an increase in cases of dengue fever and meningitis as well.. Earthquake measuring 4.9 degrees in Hama countryside, central Syria

Jordan/Syria/Earthquake

Damascus, August 16 (WAM) – An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck west of the city of Salamiyah in the eastern Hama countryside in central Syria..

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the National Center for Earthquakes in Syria as saying that seismic monitoring stations recorded the earthquake at 1:15 p.m., and its epicenter was 23 kilometers east of the city of Hama, noting that weak to moderate tremors will continue to be recorded during the coming period..

The center had recorded 9 tremors since yesterday (Thursday) until 8:00 am today within the range of weak to moderate tremors in the governorates of Hama, Latakia, Homs, Aleppo and Tartous..

Earlier today, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) announced that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Jordanian-Syrian border area at a depth of 10 kilometers.