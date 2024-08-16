Geneva (Agencies)

The World Health Organization official, Margaret Harris, announced yesterday that the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war in Sudan has exacerbated the spread of diseases, including cholera, as the bacterial disease has caused the death of more than 300 people so far.

Harris said in a call with reporters that 11,327 cases of cholera and 316 deaths have been reported, and that cases of dengue fever and meningitis are also on the rise, explaining, “We expect the numbers to be higher than what is being reported.”

Earlier, Mohamed Refaat, head of the UN Migration Mission in Sudan, said that one in five people had been internally displaced due to the war in the country.

Rifat pointed out that the Sudanese people are suffering from several problems, such as war, hunger and displacement, and that the situation in the country is “getting worse every day, and almost every hour,” adding, “There is no winner in the ongoing war inside Sudan, and the Sudanese people bear the burden of this conflict every day.”