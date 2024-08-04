Brazil has investment and services to treat addiction, but the moral burden of society delays the benefits, experts say

World report published by the WHO (World Health Organization) indicated that more than 3 million people die each year due to substance abuse such as alcohol and drugs. One of the conclusions was that treatment and prevention policies are inefficient, there is very little investment and professionals are often not prepared to deal with this problem.

The WHO has pointed out that this is a serious situation and, because of stigma and neglect, it is often overlooked. In Brazil, the situation is not exactly good, but there is recognition that the public is addressing it. According to Arthur Guerra, a professor at the USP School of Medicine and owner of a private rehabilitation clinic, the public service in the city of São Paulo is not lacking much.

Public service situation

O CAPS AD (Psychosocial Care Center for Alcohol and Drugs) is one of the largest public programs to combat drug addiction. By the end of 2022, there were 421 in Brazil; in São Paulo, there are currently 35.

In São Paulo, while he was the City Hall’s Mental Health Coordinator, Guerra saw “ethical, serious and responsible staff” in municipal work. The report indicates that monitoring of public services is carried out with sensitivity and dedication and that public investments are converted into practical actions.

The expert says that public policy São Paulo It is “correct, because there is a lot of discussion, a lot of debate”. He says he does not necessarily agree with all the guidelines of the Municipal Health Council, but recognizes that, despite the differing opinions, it is positive that there is room for discussion.

“In the city of São Paulo, it is a mature thing, which brings results, it is less timid than what I see from the federal government. The federal government is free, there is not the same conception in terms of CAPS, in terms of ‘let’s look at this’”. According to him, at a national level, the policy to combat substance abuse is lagging, being very focused on dealing with the issue from a safety perspective – which is still important, but should not overshadow the person.

Counterpoints

Thiago Calil, a researcher at the University of São Paulo’s School of Public Health, agrees with some points, but has reservations. In general terms, they disagree on the rehabilitation approach: Guerra supports absolute abstinence, while Thiago follows the harm reduction approach, which may or may not include total abstinence.

Calil says there is a tug of war on how to deal with the situation, and in this dispute public policies keep coming and going without moving much.

“We have a very large polarization regarding the issue of drugs, so on one side there is abstinence as the only way of thinking about care, and almost on the opposite side we see the perspective of harm reduction.” This question, according to him, “it makes it difficult to advance, to establish a more efficient way of caring that can bring a better quality of life to people”.

What it describes is a process that is constantly interrupted by ideological and technical disputes. “We had a breakthrough in the late 20th century, early 21st century, and now we are experiencing a cultural setback” in the policy to combat substance abuse. Initiatives were discontinued because they no longer met the general guidelines. “These are details, but in practice, they make a big difference”he says.

Society causes delays

One common point, which even the WHO has pointed out as one of the main causes of the problem, is stigmatization. In the case of substance abuse, it is not enough to talk about public policies: it is necessary to deal with it collectively and socially.

Thiago Calil says that “Often, professionals on the front line have great intentions, but culturally there is still a strong stigma towards people who use drugs. There is a devaluation of these people”. He also says that society fails to approach this phenomenon of drugs in a broader way, addressing the complexity of this issue.

Illegality and moral burden are also major impediments to public service agents being able to expand their work.

“Sometimes, a person has a problem with alcohol, but they also smoke crack or marijuana, so they don’t seek care regarding alcohol.”.

Social judgment ends up pushing people away from treatment, reducing them to a condition of immorality and sin. Therefore, the solution that both Arthur Guerra and Thiago Calil propose is a frank and open dialogue, addressing the issue honestly in schools, families and churches as well.

Proerd (Educational Program for Resistance to Drugs and Violence) is an example of both the solution and the problem. According to Calil, it is positive to talk about this in schools, but the way it is done is very representative: uniformed police officers, reinforcing the stigma of crime and marginality.

The WHO pointed out that many countries do not have public policies or a budget set for this issue. Brazil has both and, on an international level, is not doing badly.

There is a lack of greater involvement from society, with less prejudice and aversion to the topic, which is also part of the WHO proposal: to involve civil society organizations, professional associations and people with lived experiences and raise awareness through a coordinated global advocacy campaign.

With information from USP Agency.