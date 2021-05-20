ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

If you are planning to barbecue or take longer walks on Whitsun, you should not shoot yourself too hard: It will be stormy and wet.

Berlin – Storm threatens at Pentecost. The meteorologists unanimously report this wetteronline.de and The Weather Channel. “Oh dear … The weather, which is rather cool for the time of year, will stay with us,” tweeted the former on Wednesday. The latter see the low “Marco” coming from the Atlantic to Germany on Friday.

“Marco” pushes warm air in front of him, which is already noticeable in the south of Germany in higher temperatures from Thursday: up to 20 degrees. But only on this one day. From Friday, precipitation up to thunderstorms can be expected – which could turn into thunderstorms on Saturday, so The Weather Channel. Nationwide, as a precaution, you should avoid forests, as squalls with a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour are to be expected (falling branches or even falling trees).

Only in the lee of the Alps, in the southeast, the storm is unlikely to occur.

Whitsun weather inconsistent – meteorologists also believe floods are possible

Storm “Marco” should then take off on Saturday evening. However, squalls could also occur on Whit Monday on the coasts and in Schleswig-Holstein. Overall, it remains very changeable and unusually cool for this time of the year. The rain is good for the soil, however. After an upcoming snowmelt in the Alps, it will continue to rain. It even suggests a spring flood. “How strong it could turn out is not yet certain,” it says at The Weather Channel.

Also at wetteronline.de there is no evidence of a summer weekend for Pentecost, although May 2021 already had one. The temperatures on Whit Monday should reach a maximum of 15 degrees. It is true that milder air will then flow in in the south and east. But the signs mostly point to “inconsistent”. It remains cool for the rest of the week as well, a trend towards higher temperatures is currently not yet apparent. (frs)

