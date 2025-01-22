Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes dies at 65

British heavy metal guitarist John Sykes, who contributed to the sound of groups like Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy, has died of cancer at the age of 65.

“Many will remember him as a man with exceptional musical talent, but for those who did not know him personally, he was an attentive, kind and charismatic man whose presence lit up the atmosphere,” he says. a statement published on its official website.

“He set his own pace and always supported the weakest,” the writing continues. “In his last days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude towards his fans who supported him all these years,” he adds.

Sykes began his career in 1980 as part of The Tygers of Pan Tang. Two years later, he participated in an audition to join the veteran Irish rock band Thin Lizzy, which was already in the decline of its first stage, which began in 1969, and got the job. He played with them on the album Thunder & Lightning and in another live. In addition to the farewell concert recorded by the BBC at the Reading festival in 1983.

David Coverdale, who had been the singer of Deep Purple and who formed his own band, Whitesnake, recruited him for the group, joining for the American edition of the album. Slide It In.

Sykes was able to display his personality as a guitarist on the legendary Whitsnake album of the same name, published in 1987 and which sold 20 million copies worldwide.

After Whitesnake, he formed the group Blue Murder and released several solo albums.