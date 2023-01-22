Portapasos of the throne of San Juan del Paso Blanco carried out their first rehearsal in the La Velica warehouse last Friday. / JAIME INSA / AGM

The Blue and White steps have begun the countdown to the start of Holy Week and the activity in the brotherhoods intensifies. The Brotherhood of Farmers has already carried out the first rehearsals for the throne of the Virgen de los Dolores in the church of San Francisco and Paso Blanco inaugurated on Friday the rehearsals for the throne of San Juan in the La Velica nave. Those of the thrones of the Virgen de la Amargura and La Verónica will begin on February 3, its president, Ramón Mateos, told LA VERDAD.

The brotherhood has already put the stands up for sale online to witness the passionate biblical parades, which, for the second consecutive year, can be purchased separately on Good Thursday and Good Friday. The person in charge of the Paso Blanco stands, Pedro Martínez, told LA VERDAD that online reservations “are going very well, people are looking forward to Easter” and proof of this is that the consultations for the acquisition of the seats began before of Christmas. The brotherhood is confident that this year the sale will be even better than last year, when all the Good Friday seats were sold out and there were very few left for Holy Thursday. The option of purchasing separately was a success and is chosen mainly by groups of visitors who want to witness only one procession. According to Martínez, the chairs will also go on sale physically at Casa del Paso in the first half of February.

In the Paso Blanco embroidery workshop, the premieres for this year are being finalized, but also “we are very focused” on the new cloak of the Virgen de la Amargura, which was put on the frame last Easter. “It is a very ambitious project,” Mateos confessed.

El Paso Azul plans to put the stands up for sale online this week and is also confident that it will “keep up” with the great demand of last year and even exceed it, its president, José María Miñarro, told this newspaper. In the embroidery workshop they are finalizing three of the cloaks for a new Roman cavalry that will be “spectacular”. It is a “major-scale” project and this year the carriage of a new character that will join the biblical parade and that will be pulled by two horses, Miñarro said, will also be able to see in the race. The work rhythm of the carriage, horse and Casa del Paso commissions has intensified to prepare even the smallest detail of the processions.