The Blue and White Steps yesterday exhibited the power of Rome, Egypt and Babylon in an impressive recreation of classical civilizations. The race on Avenida Juan Carlos I became a historic catwalk that galloped along with fast followers and chariots, colorful cavalry with magnificent cloaks and horsemen who performed refined dressage exercises. The two brotherhoods beat the copper in the procession on Holy Thursday, taking out all their equestrian artillery to achieve victory, the maximum splendor in their processions. They achieved their goal because they left the audience in the stands speechless, who gave themselves fully to the parade.

El Paso Azul turned to the splendor of the Roman Empire and transformed its classic chariots into seven sigues, a symbolic number for the brotherhood. The reins were held by the emperors of the Flavian and Antonine dynasties, who ran like lightning over the arena of the race. Emperor Julius Caesar also paraded triumphantly in his carriage and, for the first time, the figure of Pontius Pilate appeared in the procession in a horse-drawn cart. The Roman prefect wore his brand new red cloak embroidered in silk and gold, which represents the famous washing of his hands. He processed on a large triumphal beam made entirely in the Paso Azul. The governor was escorted by the renewed Roman cavalry with the cloaks of Saint Paul and the Colosseum. Next, the Emperor Tiberius made his appearance, during whose tenure Jesus died. He wore his crimson velvet cloak with the figure of the god Jupiter embroidered in silk.

Riders without reins



One of the novelties of the blue procession was the appearance of a rider from the group of Ethiopians who added to the difficulty of riding without a saddle that of doing so without reins. Also without reins, an Amazon from the group of Egyptian prophetesses paraded, in a display of dressage. Among the riders of the blue procession was the stuntman Ángel Dorado, who has participated in blockbusters such as ‘Exodus. Gods and Kings’ by Ridley Scott. Along with the film specialists and stuntmen, prominent sagas of blue horsemen also participated, such as the Los Jaros family, which has been in procession for more than 40 years.

The Paso Azul premiered the cloaks of Pontius Pilate, who paraded in a triumphant biga, and those of San Pablo and the Coliseum

The biblical procession was integrated with the religious one through the 2,000-kilo throne of the Coronation of Thorns, the heaviest of those who participate in Lorca’s Holy Week. This represents Jesus accompanied by two soldiers after being flogged and is carried by 90 bearers, each of whom supports 22 kilos of weight on his shoulder during a journey of 1,600 meters.

ten white chariots



The Paso Blanco put ten fast chariots on the race, six from the Babylonian Assyrian civilization and four from Roman emperors to establish a stiff competition with the Paso Azul. After the chariot of King Nebuchadnezzar, which represents the deportation and exile of the people of Israel in Mesopotamia, the first Assyrian chariots pulled by four horses paraded, those of Judith, Holofernes and Aquior, followed by those of Pharaoh Siamón, the son Solomon’s illegitimate and the queen of Sheba, Manelik, and Nahama.

The drama of the Jewish people was represented under the domination of the great empires of ancient history

The procession also included the iconic cavalry of the Tribes of Israel, with magnificent horses, and the court of King Solomon, with the singular ‘Caballo del Respeto’, the only one without a rider during Holy Week in Lorca. After the cavalries of the Tribes and King Solomon, the equestrian procession of the Queen of Sheba filled the race, made up of ten horses that were raised again and again in daring capers by the Abyssinian riders. Among them, the one known as the ‘capeta del negro’ embroidered in silk in 1935 stands out for its great realism. For this character, as usual, a horse different from the rest of the group was reserved. Next, the queen paraded majestically, in her spectacular Egyptian-style carriage drawn by 33 Abyssinian slaves and adorned with a striking feather headdress and surrounded by her court of slaves.

After her the action returned to the walkway of the avenue with the dynamic chariots of the emperors, Octavio, Teodosio. Licinius and Constantine, who flaunted the power of the Roman Empire and squandered luxury dragging their valuable gold-embroidered and silk-embroidered cloaks across the sand during their dazzling career journey.

The banner of the Prayer in the Garden paraded, one of the most valuable pieces of Paso Blanco, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest

The riders of the Imperial cavalry closed the Roman group and wore on their shoulders the cloaks that represent the emperors who provoked the cruelest persecutions of Christians: Diocletian, Galerius, Maximian, Maximin Daza and Julian the Apostate.

The Rescue with the Legion



The religious procession of Paso Blanco included the throne of Prayer in the Garden, preceded by one of the most valuable pieces of the brotherhood, the centennial ‘Flower Cloth’, a banner declared an Asset of Cultural Interest. Like every Holy Thursday, the image of Cristo del Rescate on the throne on a litter rocked by 82 costaleros dressed in purple tunics moved. The throne adorned with lilies was escorted by members of the Legion, who did not miss their appointment with the white procession.

Related News



Whites and blues will meet again today in the final battle on the arena of the race in the procession of Salvation, which presides over the Paso Blanco. The departure in procession of its owner, the Virgen de la Amargura, and the owner of the Brotherhood of Farmers, the Virgen de los Dolores, stands out. Both steps will try to revalidate their victory with a careful staging before more than 10,000 spectators in the stands.