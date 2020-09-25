Whitening Agent discovery revealed in Polish archives: James Bond embassy officer caught spying in Poland in 1964

The widow of James Albert Bond said she knew that the Spouse was a spy in Poland.

Britain messenger James Bond (1928–2005) to work at his embassy in Warsaw in 1964.

In reality, he was a spy, Polish intelligence authorities believed. The matter became clear when researchers from the Polish IPN, the Institute of National Memory, found intelligence reports about James Albert Bond, among other investigations.

The institute’s own press release can be found behind this link. They also tell about it, for example Telegraph and The Times.

James Bond arrived at the British Embassy in Warsaw on 18 February 1964. Ian Flemingin James Bond books on the British spy were very popular at the time, and Sean Connery had had time to act as a character in the first Bond films.

So it is no wonder that the name attracted attention. Perhaps Britain thought that Poland could in no way imagine sending a real spy named James Bond to the embassy for a covert mission.

For safety’s sake, the Polish authorities immediately put James Bond under close surveillance. It turned out that the spouse and son had followed Bond to Poland. According to reports, James Bond was talkative, but cautious in his words and very much after women other than his wife.

In November 1964, Bond traveled to the provinces with two embassy employees “on a mission to infiltrate military targets,” the intelligence report says.

Polish researchers at the National Memory Institute do not swallow this without biting. After the war, diplomats and spies made many trips to map out new military targets in Poland behind the Iron Curtain and to do basic research on, for example, the railway network and its condition.

By 1964, this was already rarer. Rural trips were often mostly leisure activities – or James Bond was sent on rural trips to mislead the Polish authorities so that his colleagues ’simultaneous operations received less attention.

The Polish mission was short. In January 1965, James Bond sent his family to Britain and followed suit himself a week later.

Archive discovery after the revelation, James Bond’s widow told the Telegraph that he knew that the spouse was a spy and at risk.

James Albert Bond, however, lived a long life. He continued his career in the armed forces and died at the age of 77 as a retiree in 2005.

Author Ian Fleming (1908–1964) worked during the Second World War in the British intelligence service mainly in clerical positions and also knew spy circles through his brother and friends. It is not known that he knew a much younger James Albert Bond.

Fleming said he looked for the most common name for the character in his books – and found it after reading an ornithologist James Bondin (1900–1989) records Birds of West Indies.