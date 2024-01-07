Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of January 7, 2024

This evening, Sunday 7 January 2024, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 9.20 pm. A current affairs and in-depth programme, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today's episode, January 7, 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let's discover them together.

Tonight Giuseppe Brindisi interviews the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. Then there is space for an interview with the Italian doctor Paolo Macchiarini, considered a former luminary of science, sentenced in Sweden to two and a half years in prison on charges of having treated his patients as “guinea pigs” regarding tracheal transplants . During the evening, the case of Chiara Ferragni will be addressed, which also split Italian politics. And again, a focus on gender transition in children.

