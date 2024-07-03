Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Our national youth team booked its place in the final of the “third edition” of the West Asian Football Federation Championship, currently being held in Saudi Arabia, after turning a one-goal deficit against Jordan into a 2-1 victory in the match that was held at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Taif, in the semi-final round.

Jordan took the lead with a goal scored by Ibrahim Sabra in the 45th minute, before the “White Youth” came back in the second half and equalized with a goal by Eid Al-Hammadi in the 57th minute, after he took advantage of a long ball from goalkeeper Ali Al-Saffar, behind the opposing defense, and successfully put it in the goal.

The “brilliant” Mohammed Al Mansouri added the second goal for the “White Youth” in the 79th minute, with a perfect header, translating Eid Al Hammadi’s cross from the right side. It is Al Mansouri’s fourth goal, at the top of the national team’s scorers, in “West Asia”, after scoring a “double” in the first round match in the first round against Bahrain 3-1, and a goal in the second round match against Syria 3-0.

Qualifying for the final is the second time in the history of our national team’s participation in the “West Asian Federation Championship”, after the first in the first edition, which was hosted by Palestine in 2019, where the “White Youth” succeeded at the time in overcoming the “home team” in the semi-final on penalties, 4-1, after a goalless draw in regular time, before losing the title to Iraq 2-4 on penalties in the final.