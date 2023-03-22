Dubai (Union)

On Thursday, the international friendly tournament for youth teams under 20 years old, organized by the Football Association, will start from 23 to 28 March, with the participation of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands and Mexico teams.

The tournament opens with the “White Youth” match against Mexico at Thiab Awana Stadium in Dubai, and Saudi Arabia plays with the Netherlands at Al-Ahly Youth Stadium in Al-Aweer, and the two matches will be held at nine o’clock in the evening.

The “Abyad Al-Shabab” performed a series of daily exercises in its internal camp in Dubai, which began on March 13, during which the technical staff, led by Faisal Al-Tahri, settled on the final list for the friendly tournament.

The list included 28 players, namely, Abdul Rahman Talal, Yasser Alo Ali, Obaid Ahmed, Zayed Sultan, Khamis Nasser, Mayed Al-Ghailani “Al-Wahda”, Fahd Jassim, Hamdan Al-Hammadi, Mayed Al-Kaabi “Sharjah” Ahmed Raed, Zaid Osama “Al-Nasr” Muhammad Khaled, Rashid Abdullah, Abdullah Anwar “Al-Wasl” Eid Muhammad, Abdulaziz Bashir, Hazem Muhammad, Nahyan Al-Maamari, Mansour Al-Balushi “Al-Ain” Zayed Muhammad, Khalifa Hussein, Muhammad Ali, Hamad Aref “Bani Yas” Abdullah Jamal “Khor Fakkan” Saud Al-Balushi “UAE” Muhammad Juma, Ghaith Abdullah Suhail, Majid Al Muhairi, “Shabab Al Ahly”.