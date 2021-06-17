Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The organizing committee of the Arab Cup for U-20 teams, which starts on Sunday in the Egyptian capital Cairo and will continue until the sixth of next July with the participation of 16 teams, has approved the date of the first round matches, which begins on Sunday and continues until June 27.

The “Abyad Al-Shabab” will start its expected participation on Sunday against the Djibouti team in the second group round, and in the second it will face the Tajikistan team next Wednesday, and it will conclude the first round with Morocco on Saturday, June 26 The Arab Football Association welcomed the participation of the quartet of Senegal, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Niger in the Arab Cup groups for the U-20 teams, where the first group included Egypt, Niger, Mauritania, Algeria, and the third group Senegal, Lebanon, Iraq, Comoros, and Group D Tunisia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

On the other hand, the Djibouti Football Association has shown a growing interest in the expected participation in the Arab Cup and the first confrontation against the “Young Whites”, and the Djibouti national team players visited the Ministry of Sports officials during the training that preceded the team’s travel to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The official website of the Football Association in Djibouti quoted the statements of Hassan Mohamed Kamel, the government secretary in charge of sports, during which he motivated the players to provide the best in the expected participation, and revealed that the government issued “service” passports to the players of the national teams, similar to the official officials in the government during their work assignments outside Djibouti. In order to facilitate administrative and consular procedures.

The next edition is the seventh in the history of the Arab Cup for youth teams, which was launched in Morocco in 1983, the second was held in Algeria in 1985, the third in Iraq in 1989, and the fourth in Morocco in 2011. Jordan hosted the fifth edition in 2012, while the sixth edition was held last year in 2020 in Saudi Arabia, and Senegal, crowned the podium after their victory in the final match against Tunisia.