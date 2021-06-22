Dubai (Etihad)

Our national youth team raises the slogan “Early Qualification Resolve” for the quarter-finals of the Arab U-20 Cup hosted by Cairo, when it faces its counterpart Tajikistan at nine o’clock tomorrow evening at the Arab Contractors Stadium in the second round of the second group, which also witnesses the match between Morocco and Djibouti within the same round.

Al-Shabab leads the second group standings with 3 points and a goal difference against Morocco, after its broad victory in the first round over Djibouti 8-0, while Morocco beat Tajikistan 6-1 in the same round. The first and second teams of the four groups in the Arab Cup qualify for the quarter-finals, whose matches will be played on the 29th and 30th of this month, with the four winning teams qualifying for the semi-finals next July 3, and the final match to be played on July 7.

Our team completed its preparations for the upcoming confrontation by performing a training session on the sub-pitch of the Arab Contractors Stadium under the leadership of Spanish coach Frank Ortega and his assistant staff, and with the participation of all players who perform their training with all seriousness and enthusiasm. Ortega was keen to speak with the players before the start of the training, and urged them to make more effort and continue the outstanding technical performance they showed during the first match and the need to focus throughout the 90 minutes in order to achieve victory, continue to lead and ensure qualification for the second round of the tournament.

For his part, our national team player, Mansour Al-Menhali, who starred in the first match against Djibouti and scored two goals, said: The confrontation against Tajikistan is very important and all his fellow players are ready to appear positively and achieve victory, stressing the need to respect the opposing team.

Al Menhali confirmed that the team camp atmosphere is very positive, and there is great cooperation between the technical and administrative staff with the players who pledged to provide everything they have during this tournament in order to honor Emirati football. The final matches of the first round yesterday witnessed the victory of Senegal over Lebanon 5-1, and Comoros over Iraq 4-3 in the third group, and in the fourth group, Tunisia beat Yemen with two goals without return, while the Saudi team outperformed its counterpart Uzbekistan with the same result thanks to two goals Mohammed Al-Dosari and Abdullah Radeef.