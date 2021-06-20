Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our national youth team launched its journey in the seventh edition of the Arab Cup for U-20 youth teams in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with a perfect victory over Djibouti 8-0 at the Arab Contractors Stadium in the first round of Group B.

The second match in the same group witnessed Morocco’s 6-1 victory over Tajikistan, to lead the “White Youth” in the standings with a goal difference against the “Atlas Lions”.

Our team finished the first session ahead of the double of Mansour Al-Menhali and Muhammad Al-Yamahi, before adding six full goals in the second session, mediated by Muhammad Al-Yamahi, Mansour Al-Menhali, Issa Khalfan, Sultan Adel, Muhammad Al-Wafi, Mubarak Bani Zama.

Our national team will meet Tajikistan next Wednesday in the second round, which will also see Morocco and Djibouti, to conclude the first round with Morocco on Saturday, June 26th.

The 16 teams participating in the Arab Cup were divided into 4 groups, where the first group included the teams of Egypt, Niger, Mauritania, Algeria, the second group the Emirates, Morocco, Tajikistan, Djibouti, the third group Senegal, Lebanon, Iraq, Comoros, and the fourth group Tunisia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

The first and second teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals, whose matches will be played on the 29th and 30th of this month, and the four winning teams qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, which will be held on July 3, with the match to be played for the final match on July 7.