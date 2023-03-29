

Dubai (Union)

The youth team achieved second place in the international friendly tournament in Dubai, after defeating Saudi Arabia 9-8 on penalties, in the match that took place in the third and final round of the tournament.

The original time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw, and a penalty shoot-out was used to determine the winning team.

The Netherlands national team won the friendly championship title, while the Mexican national team finished third and the Saudi national team fourth.

The “White Youth” won the first round against Mexico with two goals to one, and lost in the second round to the Netherlands with two goals to one.

Our national team was represented in the tournament by 28 players, namely, Abdul Rahman Talal, Yasser Alo Ali, Obaid Ahmed, Zayed Sultan, Khamis Nasser, Mayed Al-Ghailani, “Al-Wahda”, Fahd Jassim, Hamdan Al-Hammadi, Mayed Al-Kaabi “Sharjah”, Ahmed Raed, Zaid Osama “Al-Nasr”. Muhammad Khaled, Rashid Abdullah, Abdullah Anwar “Al Wasl” Eid Muhammad, Abdulaziz Bashir, Hazem Muhammad, Nahyan Al Maamari, Mansour Al Balushi “Al Ain”, Zayed Muhammad, Khalifa Hussein, Muhammad Ali, Hamad Aref “Baniyas”, Abdullah Jamal “Khor Fakkan” , Saud Al-Balushi “Emirates”, Muhammad Juma, Ghaith Abdullah Suhail, Majid Al-Muhairi “Shabab Al-Ahly”.

4 teams participated in the tournament: the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Mexico.

