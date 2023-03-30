Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The women’s under-18 football team defeated Pakistan 2-1, in the friendly match that was held at the Diab Awana Stadium, at the end of its internal gathering in Dubai. The team’s goals were scored by Sarah Al-Rajwi.

The gathering came within the framework of the national team’s preparations to participate in the international friendly tournament organized by the Football Association next May.

The women’s national team played two friendlies against Azerbaijan in its previous camp, which was held in the first third of this March. The first friendly experience ended in a 1-1 draw, while our national team won the second experience with two goals.