Black Friday is about to arrive, as now the week of Black Friday 2023. On Amazon Italy the discounts continue and there are still many products on promotion to discover at a special price. For example, we can see the offer for Xbox Series S in white version, Microsoft’s digital console. The reported discount is 20% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €299.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Xbox Series S it is the least expensive console to access the current generation of gaming platforms. It is a digital console (so it is not possible to use disc games) and is perfect for using Game Pass. The storage space is 512 GB, while the 1 TB model is black and costs more. You can find it below, but it is not at its all-time low price.