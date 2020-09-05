British heavyweight boxer Dillian White attributed his defeat by knockout from Russian Alexander Povetkin to the actions of the decide. The phrases of the athlete are transmitted by “BBC”.

The 32-year-old White is satisfied that he may proceed the battle after the blow missed by the Russian. “Sure, I collapsed. I don’t argue, however I didn’t go out, ”White remembers. He added that the referee didn’t permit him to proceed the battle. On the similar time, White extremely appreciated the blow carried out by Povetkin.

On August 30, White praised Povetkin and introduced his need to carry a rematch. The Russian facet has beforehand proven curiosity within the second battle between heavyweights. Povetkin’s promoter Andrei Ryabinsky expects that revenge can happen in Russia.

On August 22, Povetkin knocked out White within the fifth spherical of their battle. The 40-year-old Russian heavyweight received the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim world champion belt, in addition to the WBC Diamond honorary belt. The athlete received the thirty sixth profession victory, 25 of them by knockout.