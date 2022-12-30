Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our first national football team defeated its guest, Lebanon, with a goal, in the match that took place at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club, and “Al-Substitute” Tigali scored the only goal in the 78th minute, in the “last friendly” before the team’s delegation travels to Iraq next Monday to participate in the “Tournament” Gulf 25» scheduled in Basra from January 6 to 19, 2023.

Al-Abyad will start his career in the Gulf Cup by meeting Bahrain next Saturday at Al-Mina Stadium in the first round of the second group, which also includes Kuwait and Qatar, while his second match will be against Kuwait on January 10, and the third at the end of the first round against Qatar on January 13.

The goals were absent during the first half of the match, despite the great advantage of “Al-Abyad”, after Caio and Ahmed Jamil missed more than one chance against the goal, and the “substitute” Sebastian Tigali succeeded in scoring the match’s only goal in the 78th minute, after a ball that penetrated Abdullah successfully fought on The right side, before sending a ground pass, which the “impulsive” Tigali put into the net.

Argentine Rodolfo Arwabarina, coach of Al-Abyad, gave the opportunity to 17 players to participate in Lebanon’s “friendly”, after he started the match with a squad that included Khaled Issa in the goalkeeper, and the four-defense team Ahmed Abdullah Jamil, Walid Abbas, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, and Majed Hassan in the middle. Majid Rashid, Abdullah Ramadan, Fabio Lima, alongside the duo Hareb Abdullah and Caio Canedo.

The second half witnessed the entry of the “duo” Ali Saleh and Tigali, two substitutes for Majid Rashid and Cayo in the 58th minute, while defender Khaled Al-Attas replaced Khalifa Al-Hammadi in the 65th minute, and the last quarter of the match witnessed the participation of Badr Nasser and Muhammad Abdel Basset instead of Ahmed Jamil and Majid Hassan, as well as Abdulaziz Heikal. Substitute for Khaled Al-Dhanhani.