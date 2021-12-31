Coating and paint company Axalta has its 69th time (nice) Global Automotive Color Popularity Report released, in which it explores the popularity of the various shades on a global scale. Just like every year since 2011, white is again in the lead, with no less than 35% of all cars worldwide. Europe is the odd one out, because we prefer gray, with a share of 27%. White seems to taste our continent less and less.

A color, please

On a global scale, blue is the first color only in 5th place, with a share of 8%. This means that no less than 83% of all cars are white, black, gray or silver. In Europe, we prefer blue slightly more than average, with 11% of the cars, a percentage point more than last year and also a place higher than silver. Brown is popular in Russia (11%); while 8% of North American cars are covered with a layer of red paint.

Despite the many yellowish launch hues in recent years, yellow/gold continues to rumble in the margins, with a share of 1% globally. Green has not yet made a comeback with 1%, despite the indisputable appearance of a green car with a brown interior, according to the undersigned. We’ll see if this opinion will have any impact in the coming years.