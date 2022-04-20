Sinaloa.- A white tailed deerIt was found dead by elements of the Traffic Police, in the cerritos avenue In Mazatlan. The finding of the lifeless animal was announced by the mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, through his official Facebook page.

“Good morning Mazatlan, Municipal Transit personnel informed me of the death of a white-tailed deer near Cerritos, due to the characteristics of the accident, it seems that it was hit by a vehicle. I ask for your collaboration when traveling through the area, do so with caution, Let’s remember that the Cerritos area is the habitat of wildlife such as deer, armadillos, boar pigs, felines, etc. If you see that they want to cross, please, give them the step, they don’t know but you do.“

In his message, the mayor indicated that due to the characteristics of the accident, apparently the animal was hit by a vehicle.

Because of what happened, Benítez Torres He called on motorists to be careful. when driving along that avenue, since fauna transits there like deer, armadillos, pigs, wild boars and felines.