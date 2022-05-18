The US president went to the city of Buffalo on Tuesday, where a gunman left 10 dead and 3 wounded on Saturday.

The US President, Joe Biden went this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) to the city of Buffalo, in the State of New York, to offer solidarity to the families of victims of an attack last Saturday (May 14), which left 10 dead and 3 injured.

“Jill and I are in Buffalo to support the community and families. As a nation, we must find purpose to live a life of dignity for those we have lost. From tragedy will come hope, light and life.”wrote on his Twitter profile.

Authorities are investigating Payton Gendron, 18, and an alleged manifestof 180 pages, left by him, in which he affirms that the whites are being annihilated.

Later, Biden returned to the social network and said: “In America, evil will not win. Hate will not prevail. White supremacy will not have the last word.”.