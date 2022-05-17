US President Joe Biden has spoken out angrily against white supremacy in the US, referring to conspiracy theories that have grown over the last five years through social media, television and politics. The attack, in which 10 black people were killed, is being investigated as a hate crime by the FBI.

In a visit to see face to face the families of the victims of the shooting, in which at least 10 African-Americans died in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, May 14, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, joined to the mourning of those affected and urged the country to reject what he called “the poison of white supremacy.

Without hesitation, the US president called the supermarket violence an act of national terrorism after he and first lady Jill Biden presented acts of respect and commemoration with a makeshift flower monument they erected on the spot.

The president sought to have private meetings with the families of the victims of the shooting and assured that the United States has a “domestic terror problem.”

Apart from the recorded deaths, three other people were injured. Most were black, including all of those who died.

“What has happened here is terrorism plain and simple. Terrorism. Domestic terrorism. Violence inflicted in the service of hatred and a vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people as inherently inferior to any other group. I hate that through the media, politics and the Internet have radicalized, angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals in the false belief that they will be replaced”, expressed the US president with great fervor in front of those present at the event.

Wayne Jone, mother of Celestine Chaney, one of the 10 fatalities in the massacre, said he appreciated his country’s president taking the time to meet with the families, but was not optimistic about a quick solution because of the division. partisan across the country.

“Stop arguing back and forth, Republicans and Democrats, and get to work. Until the money comes out, it’s going to be tough. There’s a lot of money being made buying guns – who needs an AR-15?” ?” Jone said.

The American president Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden paid homage to 10 people who were shot for a tireor and the authorities disagreed with the reason for racism, at the TOPS Friendly Markets commemorative site in Buffalo, NY, State -Unis, May 17, 2022. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old suspect in the shooting, was arrested at the supermarket on the day of the events, carrying a weapon, with camera installations in a helmet to broadcast on two internet platforms and dressed in camouflage and military boots.

On Monday, May 16, a 180-page story published on the Internet, allegedly written by Payton Gendron, was revealed, in advance of the investigations by the authorities, in which there was talk of an attack to sow terror among all people ” non-white and non-Christian” in the United States and get them to leave the country.

Also on Monday, the alleged material author of the massacre pleaded not guilty and his lawyers refused to comment on Tuesday when the local press asked for statements.

Consequences of a racist ideology?

‘Replacement theory’ or the Theory of Great Replacement’, as it is known in Spanish, is an ideology defended by white supremacists in which its members claim that white people and their influence are being “intentionally replaced” by black people or foreigners.

For those most devoted to this conspiracy theory, it is the Jews who are behind this alleged substitution plan.

Those white nationalists who participated in a protest that ended in fierce confrontations in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, loudly shouted “You will not replace us!” and “The Jews will not replace us!”

Others assure that Democratic politicians are the ones who encourage the immigration of Latinos to US soil with the aim of having more electoral support.

Biden, on repeated occasions, when he has had to face delicate situations of racism or xenophobia, has said that this hatred of some Americans was one of the reasons why he sought to be president and win the “battle for the soul of the United States”, of those who have those extreme ideals of hate.

When he arrived at the White House, in his presidential inauguration, he assured that white supremacy is a “domestic terrorism that we must face”; however, hateful beliefs by some white people have continued to rise as the government has focused its efforts on addressing the crisis of the pandemic, inflation, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the public stand at a distance as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a supermarket shooting to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday, May 17, 2019. 2022. © Andrew Harnik/AP

The constant shootings in the US

New York is one of the states that has been hit the hardest by this problem. Local authorities have even backed the “red flag” law, which has been enacted in several states to try to prevent mass shootings by identifying people who show signs of threatening their own lives or those around them.

In New York, one of the most recent was the chaos at a subway station in which at least 23 people died from gunshots and smoke inhalation in a van.

The mayor, Eric Adams, has repeatedly mentioned in the media his position towards the carrying of weapons in his city and has promised New Yorkers that his Administration will focus on this scourge that plagues the great metropolis of the United States.

With Reuters, AP and local media