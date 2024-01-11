Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

A number of our team’s stars succeeded in writing their names in the historical records of the Asian Championship, over the course of Al-Abyad’s previous participation in the event, which began in 1980, and witnessed obtaining silver in the 1996 edition, bronze in the 2015 edition, and reaching the semi-finals in the 2019 edition. ».

Ali Mabkhout tops the list of those with historical imprints in the Asian Championship, and he is capable of continuing the achievements, given his presence on the list of the team participating in the current edition in Qatar.

Mabkhout is considered the all-time top scorer for “Al-Abyad” in the Asian Championship with 9 goals, and he ranks third on the list of top scorers in the finals, led by Iranian Ali Daei with 14 goals.

Mabkhout also won the “2015 edition” top scorer award, when he scored 5 goals. He holds the record for the fastest goal ever throughout the history of all previous editions, and he scored it against Bahrain after only 14 seconds, in the group stage match in 2015 in Australia, and Mabkhout entered. In the ideal lineup for that edition, and in 2019 as well.

The “duo” Adnan Al-Talyani and Ismail Matar are on the historical list, in terms of the most participation in the finals, with 4 times, as Al-Talyani was present in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996 editions, and Matar in the 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions.

Ahmed Khalil was on the list of historical scorers for the finals, where he scored 12 goals, ranked 12th on the continent, and sixth among Arab players.

Several players wrote down their names in the list of the ideal lineup for the tournament, along with Ali Mabkhout, as Muhammad Salem Radwan was the first to appear in the ideal lineup for the “1988 edition,” and also in the “1996 edition,” and Bakhit Saad, Muhammad Ali, and Youssef Saleh, when our team was close. Who lifted the title for the first time, before losing on penalties to his Saudi brother.

Omar Abdel Rahman recorded his presence in the “2015 edition”, when he contributed to the presence of our team on the podium, by obtaining the bronze medal.

On the list of the best 23 players for the “2019 edition” in the Emirates, he was present alongside Ali Mabkhout and Bandar Al-Ahbabi in defense, when our team reached the semi-finals at that time, after defeating Australia, the “defending champions”, in the quarter-finals.