Sergio Mattarella was re-elected President of the Republic. This is the result of the eighth vote in the reunited Parliament. In Italian history he is the second President, after Giorgio Napolitano, to be reconfirmed at the Quirinale. His name has brought political forces together and effectively averted a dangerous institutional crisis.

After a dozen candidacies burned, including those of the “first woman at the Quirinale”, the party leaders asked for another sacrifice from the outgoing head of state who replied: “If necessary, there are, even if I had other plans”. Just a few days ago Mattarella, now 80, had in fact moved to her new home in the Pinciano district of Rome and flew to Palermo, her hometown, away from Montecitorio.