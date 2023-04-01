Finally, after a long process, in which no previous agreements were reached, of “quotas between friends”, the election concluded yesterday morning, by raffle, of the new president and 3 councilors of the National Electoral Institute who will replace the outgoing president Lorenzo Córdova, Ciro Murayama and two more advisers who will leave next Monday.

The choice was cast by lot, but Brunette and the Fourth Transformation they bought all the raffle tickets, by sneaking into the final quintet 4 candidates for the presidency of which Guadalupe Taddei Zavala from Sonora won, considered akin to Morenismo, as well as the elected Tabasco councilor Jorge Montaño Ventura.

It can be said that there was a technical tie between morenistas and conservatives, since analysts consider that the Oaxacan councilor-elect Rita Bell López is of PRI affiliation and that Arturo Castillo could carry the label of prianism because he was an official ofthe Federal Electoral Tribunal.

But everything indicates that the troubled process is not over yet, because the leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, immediately announced that he will challenge the election of Taddei and Montaño before the Electoral Tribunal, while President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomes him to the new president.

“That they be different from Lorenzo Córdova, Ciro Murayama and Edmundo Jacobo”, are the main requirements that the morenistas asked for the new directors, considered as Plan C of lto Fourth Transformationbecause they bet that with their arrival they can transform the INE from within, put an end to electoral privileges and fraud and impose austerity so that the elections in Mexico stop being the most expensive in the world.

While the opposition considers that Brunette and the president intend to seize the INE so that it “stops being the electoral arbitrator and carrying out fraud in the 2024 elections.” The coin is still in the air.

Potpourri. Agricultural producers look forward to the visit that will be made to Sinaloa today by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, They hope to “stuck” him at the Costa Rican tollbooth, or to be able to have an interview with him to ask him to set a price of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat, although the group is small so far. who has raised his hand to demonstrate since the leaders of the majority of the organizations still bet on the efforts they make throughGovernor Rubén Rocha.

Apparently AMLO He will arrive from Ciudad Juárez, where he announced he would go, to “take the bull by the horns” and face the conflict caused by the tragedy of the fire where 39 migrants died and several more were injured. Here he will only have two events: in Culiacán, to verify the progress of the Banco del Bienestar, and in Mazatlán, to supervise the works of the Santa María dam.

WELFARE. He Mayor Gerardo Vargas and most of the municipal officials went yesterday to the Villa Owen neighborhood, where they carried out the Well-being in your Neighborhood program, for the benefit of dozens of families.