Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Franziska Giffey and Kai Wegner at the final meeting of the coalition negotiations. © Annette Riedl/dpa/archive image

The CDU and SPD reached an agreement after the Berlin elections. The division of departments is also good. However, questions remain. And there is still one hurdle.

Berlin – Seven weeks after the repetition of the Berlin House of Representatives election CDU and SPD agreed on a coalition agreement. The three-and-a-half-week negotiations were completed on Sunday evening, as a CDU spokesman for the AFP news agency confirmed. The two parties want to present the coalition agreement on Monday (April 3) in Berlin.

Berlin election: GroKo is coming – does Giffey have to do without her dream resort?

According to information from the dpa from negotiating circles, the CDU and SPD have now also agreed on the division of departments after the substantive questions. It is already known that both parties will each receive Senate posts – in the capital, senators are the ministers of the city government. The exact distribution was not initially known on Sunday evening. According to the assessment of daily mirror SPD top candidate and still mayor Franziska Giffey has to do without a move to the interior department.

Berlin’s CDU General Secretary Stefan Evers posted a video on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. with white smoke rising – an allusion to the procedure for papal elections in the Vatican. One point of contention was climate protection. Again daily mirror reported, a special fund of ten billion euros is now to be spent in “three clusters” after the weekend’s negotiations: for mobility, renovation and energy.

CDU and SPD agree after the Berlin election: SPD members still have to vote

From Tuesday, the SPD members can then vote on the document, the result should be known on April 23rd. In the case of the Christian Democrats, the state executive decides whether to accept the contract. If both parties agree to the coalition agreement, Franziska Giffey (SPD) would have to hand over her office as governing mayor to the CDU top candidate Kai Wegner in a new state government.

The CDU had it Berlin election from February 12 with 28.2 percent gained significantly. The Social Democrats ended up in second place – only 53 votes ahead of the Greens. Both received 18.4 percent of the votes. The CDU then sounded out with both parties, but then decided on coalition negotiations with the SPD. So far, a coalition of SPD, Greens and Left has ruled in the capital. (AFP/dpa/fn)