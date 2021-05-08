Ms. Kronawitter, the resistance fighter Sophie Scholl would have turned 100 on Sunday. Above all after her, but also together with her brother Hans, the Scholl siblings, almost 200 schools in Germany are named, plus many streets and squares, there are monuments, and their likenesses adorn postage stamps. Sophie Scholl was even honored with a bust in the Walhalla as one of the few important personalities with a “German tongue”. Willi Graf, Christoph Probst and Alexander Schmorell as well as Kurt Huber, on the other hand, are largely unknown. Does that do justice to the members of the White Rose?

As the White Rose Foundation, we strive to do justice to all members and to make each individual visible. But if you look at the history of memory, you quickly realize that Hans and Sophie Scholl, as siblings, received special attention. Above all, Sophie Scholl stands out as the only woman among the other five executed in 1943. In addition, through her memory work, Inge Aicher-Scholl made a major contribution to making her younger siblings particularly visible. But Anneliese Knoop-Graf, co-founder of the White Rose Foundation, did a lot to ensure that her brother Willi Graf is remembered. And a barracks near Munich was recently named after Christoph Probst, and the Gräfelfing community, where Professor Kurt Huber last lived, has honored him again and again since the war.