British heavyweight boxer Dillian White challenged Russian Alexander Povetkin to a rematch. The publication is available in Instagram-British account.

White, 32, praised his opponent. “It was that heavyweight punch that could turn the whole fight,” he described the knockout performed by the Russian. In addition, White demanded a second fight. “Let’s give the fans the second part,” he wrote.

The Russian side did not hide its readiness to hold a rematch between the Russian heavyweight and White. However, Povetkin’s promoter Andrei Ryabinsky expects that revenge can take place in Russia.

On August 22, the Russian heavyweight knocked out White in the fifth round of their bout. 40-year-old Povetkin won the interim world champion belt according to the World Boxing Council (WBC), and also became the owner of the WBC Diamond honorary belt. The Russian won his 36th career victory, 25 of them by knockout.