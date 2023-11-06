Ruined crops as a result of bombings and discharges of white phosphorus by the Israeli Army, residents and the Lebanese Government denounce, have affected southern Lebanon. Many families are taking refuge in schools after their homes have been destroyed and they fear being caught in a new crossfire.

Lebanon is not officially at war with Israel, but the intensity of the crossfire on the country’s southern border is forcing thousands of families to flee the violence.

“Limited” bombing has destroyed homes, crops and disrupted the education of tens of thousands of Lebanese children. The luckiest have been able to go to relatives who live in other towns far from the fighting, or temporarily rent apartments in Beirut, but thousands of others with few resources have had to take refuge in empty schools, under miserable conditions. Ali Sweid, father of four, belongs to the latter group.

For weeks, this family has been occupying an empty classroom in one of the three schools that the municipality of Tire, southern Lebanon, has set up as a reception center for internally displaced people.

Smoke is seen in southern Lebanon, seen from Israel’s border with the country, in northern Israel, November 5, 2023. REUTERS – ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Sweid shows the photographs saved on his mobile phone that show the state of his home, with broken windows and debris on the ground, after two tank shells hit the building.

Their children entertain themselves by playing soccer with other children in the school yard, where the window sills serve as improvised clotheslines to dry the only clothes that the displaced have brought with them. The facilities are very basic, with bathrooms that smell bad and are dirty.

Zahia, another displaced person from the town of Dhayra, a few kilometers from the border with Israel, arrived with her family of seven on October 17, after Israeli planes bombed with white phosphorus in the vicinity of this town. “It was night and we heard loud explosions.

Suddenly, my children started coughing and my mother began to suffocate and couldn’t breathe properly. We didn’t know what was happening,” she recalls. “The ambulances from the Red Crescent arrived in the town and treated those who were in the most serious condition,” she says. “We fled in the middle of the night without even taking our identification documents,” she points out.

Zahia’s husband works as a seasonal worker and now it was his turn to harvest the tobacco crops. “We have lost the crops. If we don’t work, our children have nothing to eat,” Zahia laments.

A citizen stands among the rubble of her house destroyed by Israeli bombings, amid tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, in the southern city of Yater, Lebanon, on November 1, 2023. REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Nearly 30,000 internally displaced people

Farms, olive groves and crops have been among the targets of Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon. The recent white phosphorus attacks will have a devastating and long-lasting impact on agricultural lands and nature reserves, endangering the livelihoods of populations on the border with Israel.

In a statement, Acting Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan said that “the result of the bombing with white phosphorus and flares on our regions by the Israeli Army has caused 130 forest fires.” “We have lost more than 40,000 olive trees in southern Lebanon in the middle of the olive harvest season,” said Hajj Hassan.

In the school where Ali Sweid is with his family, there are a total of 750 families who will not be able to return to their homes until the fighting on the border with Israel ends.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 29,000 people are now internally displaced people who have fled fighting between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon.

Poor access to health services and medicines has already caused an outbreak of scabies in shelters, Hassan Dabouk, mayor of Tyre, told France 24, fearing a further spread of disease under current conditions.

Humanitarian needs are covered by local organizations that provide hot meals and basic necessities, but “more funding is needed to support the growing number of internally displaced people,” claims the government official.

“To be honest, we are living the situation day by day. The longer the bombing lasts, the less sustainable the situation will be,” warns Dabouk.

Memories of the 2006 war have returned amid growing uncertainty that Lebanon will be dragged into another war with Israel. In the summer of 2006, Hezbollah and Israel clashed for 34 days in southern Lebanon, and the conflict left more than a thousand civilians dead on the Lebanese side, and a hundred Israelis, in addition to two million displaced people.

Many Lebanese believe that a war today would be even worse and more intense than the one that took place then.

Youssef Abbas, 34, married with a 3-year-old son, fled Aitamoun, a town next to the border, on October 7. He recalls how he and his late mother were trapped for two weeks in the village due to fighting in 2006.

Abbas did not think twice and took his family to a friend’s house in Aaramoun, on the Chouf mountain. Abbas confesses that he no longer sees his life back in his village, evicted and destroyed by bombing, he wants to emigrate. “No one wants to live in southern Lebanon anymore,” he exclaims.