White Owls Inc. has registered new trademarks for “Barcelona hotels” And “Death Game Hotel”In Japan on March 25th. The same two brands were also registered for the rest of the world on the following 27 October.

Driven by SWERYauthor of Deadly PremonitionAnd SOUTH51Famous for No More HeroesWhite Owls Inc. first announced a horror title called “Hotel Barcelona” at a streaming event in October 2019. The name of the game was decided by Suda just half an hour before the start of the game. live, but it seems that now something is finally moving and the game is probably in full development.

Source: VGC Street Gematsu