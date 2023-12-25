In the absence of a white Christmas, we have a nice white list for you.

You see black cars with black rims in abundance, but a combination that you see a lot less often is white on white. This is a daring combination, but it can work. As part of the 'white Christmas' theme, we looked up a few nice examples on Autoblog Spots.

There are of course people who put white OZ rims on their car (which is really cool), but for this list we are looking at cars that are factory-finished in white on white. There aren't many, but they are there.

Lamborghini Countach 5000 S

Spotter: @kevinrockbay

Let's start right away with the most iconic example: the Lamborghini Countach. A white Countach 5000 S or QV with white rims adorned many posters in the 1980s. This unique look matched the alien design of this Lambo perfectly.

Audi A1 quattro

Spotter: @tom02

An Audi A1 quattro is one of the coolest modern hot hatches. This is not least due to the rims. Because let's face it: wouldn't the A1 quattro be a lot less cool with gray rotor rims?

Honda NSX Type R

Spotter: @dutchstylez

At Honda they like white rims, because they have them on various sporty models. The most special is perhaps the NSX Type R, which was only delivered in Japan. The facelifted copy you see above has found its way to Europe.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Spotter: @sirdrinksalotofpetrol

Bee Porsche you can get the rims in almost all colors, because there is an option 'wheels painted in exterior color'. But almost no one checks that box. The Taycan you see here was not put together by a customer, because it is a demo from Porsche.

Peugeot 205 Rallye

Spotter: @suzukibelona

White rims are not just reserved for expensive cars: the Peugeot 205 Rallye had them too, of course. Unlike the other cars on this list, these have simple steel rims. But that doesn't make them any less cool. On the contrary.

Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0

Spotter: @spotcrewda

As we said, white rims can in principle be used on any Porsche, but there was also a Porsche that had it as standard: the limited GT3 RS 4.0. This was the swan song of the 997 and also the swan song of the Mezger block.

Abarth Punto Esseesse

Spotter: @abarth100hp

The Punto Abarth is a hot hatch that you might have forgotten about. This car was also available with white rims. For that you had to order the Esseesse package. Then you also immediately got better brakes, Koni shock absorbers and some upgrades.

Okay, this was our selection of spots. Please note: this is an anthology, not a complete overview of all cars that have ever been delivered in white on white. I'm sure you can come up with a few more.

Have you spotted a cool car with white rims (or something else)? Your photos are always welcome on Autoblog Spots!

This article White on white: with these 7 cars you will always have a white Christmas! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#White #white #cars #white #Christmas