White Oleander – White Oleander: plot, cast, streaming of the film on Rai 3

White Oleander is the film on air tonight, Saturday 26 June 2021, at 21.20 on Rai 3. It is a 2002 drama directed by Peter Kosminsky, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream the White Oleander movie? Here is all the information in detail.

Plot

The film, directed by Peter Kosminsky, tells the story of Ingrid Magnussen (Michelle Pfeiffer), a brilliant artist accused of killing her lover and for this forced to serve a sentence of thirty-five years in prison. His daughter Astrid (Alison Lohman), a beautiful teenager abandoned by her father, is sent to live at first with Starr Thomas (Robin Wright), a former stripper who has stopped striping because she has discovered the love of Jesus. together with his children and Ray (Cole Hauser), a married man who has not had a long relationship with his family. The coexistence, however, immediately breaks down because Starr, out of jealousy, shoots the girl by hitting her in the shoulder.

Astrid is transferred to a structure where there are young people with difficult situations, immediately becoming the target of the violence of some of them. Tired of being targeted for her beauty, she decides to cut her long blonde hair. In the meantime, she makes friends with Paul (Patrick Fugit), a very good designer, and inevitably falls in love with him. Her life, however, has not yet stopped putting her to the test: she is entrusted to a woman, Claire Richards (Renée Zellweger), who will soon commit suicide, bringing Astrid back to the institute once again. His misadventures, however, are not over yet.

White Oleander – White Oleander: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the White Oleander storyline, but what is the cast of the film? It is a dramatic film directed by Peter Kosminsky, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Alison Lohman: Astrid Magnussen

Michelle Pfeiffer: Ingrid Magnussen

Robin Wright: Starr Thomas

Renée Zellweger: Claire Richards

Patrick Fugit: Paul Trout

Cole Hauser: Ray

Noah Wyle: Mark Richards

Svetlana Efremova: Rena

Kali Rocha: Susan Valeris

Liz Stauber: Carolee

Amy Aquino: miss Martinez

Melissa Marsala: Julie

Solomon Burke Jr .: guard

Streaming and tv

Where to see White Oleander on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Saturday 26 June 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2 (digital terrestrial channel 2, 502 in HD). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.