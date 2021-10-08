TEXTURE BLANK NIGHTS, KISSES AT BREAKFAST

Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast, a film directed by Francesco Mandelli, tells the story of Matteo (Alessio Vassallo), a cartoonist, e Paola (Ilaria Spada), a moderately successful writer of thriller books. The two had three children and I have to navigate between the time to devote to them and the time to work; in fact, the two are busy trying to be good parents and an example to their children while at the same time moving their careers forward, trying to produce something successful.

This balance, albeit precarious, is easily undermined by the arrival of Sara, an old friend of Matteo, who comes up with a tempting offer for him: to publish his first comic. Matteo would be thrilled, were it not that there is a small obstacle between him and his dream, that is, he should move to Paris. How far are you willing to risk?