Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “white nets” led the poles of Dubai Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly Youth to the final of the most expensive championship, the President’s Cup for the 2020-2021 season, in the third confrontation of the “old derby” for the title, after the 1974-1975 and 2014-2015 seasons, after overcoming the “Brigadier” The obstacle of his opponent, Sharjah, with a 3-0 victory, and “Al Forsan” beat Bani Yas 1-0 in the semi-final round.

It represented the third victory over “Al-Malik” 3-0 for “Al-Ameed” in his current career, reaching the 11th final in his history as part of his search for the “fifth” title, which is the same path that Shabab Al-Ahly, the “title holder”, and the record holder of the number of wins traveled. Championship on 9 occasions, reaching the final 12th in its history.

And the “clean nets” collected in the original time between the two “poles of Dubai” on the way to the final, after victory in the round of sixteen outperformed Al-Wahda in penalties 4-2 after a negative draw in the original and extra time of the match that was held at Al Nahyan Stadium, before “Blue” to overcome the hurdle of its guest Ajman by winning 2-0 in the quarter-finals at Al Maktoum Stadium, reaching a 3-0 victory over Sharjah in the semi-final yesterday at Rashid Stadium.

In turn, Shabab Al-Ahly booked the first qualification card for the final after a distinguished journey that started with a 3-0 victory over Hatta in the round of sixteen at its stadium at Rashid Stadium, before beating the Emirates “qualifier from the first league” with a score of 2-0 in the quarter-finals at the same stadium, to return And win a precious victory against his counterpart Bani Yas 1-0 at Sharjah Stadium in the semi-final.

At a time when the list of Engineer Mahdi Ali, the coach of Al-Ahly Youth, who is seeking to crown his first title in the most expensive cup with “the Knights”, and the second in his career with the team after the “Super”, will be complete, except for the circumstances of possible injuries, Argentine Ramon Diaz, in turn, will suffer for his first title in The same tournament, in its first season, with “Al-Azraq” in finding alternatives to a number of its most important elements, in order to stop the accumulation of warnings.

On the way to the final, Shabab Al-Ahly players got only two warnings that will not affect the completion of the ranks. Defender Abdulaziz Haykal got them against the Emirates in the quarter-finals, and Brazilian Igor against Bani Yas in the semi-finals, while the victory will miss the efforts of defender Globier Lima, and the three midfielders. Ryan Mendes, Tozi and Tariq Ahmed, due to the second warning, in exchange for the return of defender Mahmoud Khamis, who was absent from the semi-final match due to expulsion.

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz commented on the four-way absence from the final match, saying: “It is unfortunate that a large number of players are absent in the upcoming final. We are not looking to play roughly in the semi-finals, and we must strive to find alternative solutions.”

The first imprint

Al-Nassr’s qualification for the final of the President’s Cup at the expense of Sharjah 3-0 coincided with special celebrations for his stars in the semi-final match, after Portugal’s Touzi, who opened the scoring in the 36th minute, celebrated his first goal in the “most expensive tournament” during his fourth match with the “blue” shirt in two consecutive seasons. In turn, Algerian Mahdi Obeid, who scored the second goal in the 42nd minute, made his scoring mark early in his first official appearance in the same competition, while the celebration of Tijali, who scored the third goal, especially his return to score after fasting 8 matches, coincided with his celebration of his 36th birthday.