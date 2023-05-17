White Martins is accepting applications for the Novos Ares Internship Program, until May 26th, across the country. The vacancies are for students of Business Administration, Accounting, Economics and Engineering courses.

Interested parties must register via on the company’s website. Opportunities are aimed at students who are expected to graduate between Dec/2024 and Jul/2025 and are available to do a 30-hour internship per week. In addition, they need to have knowledge of English and the office package.

“We work our internship program so that it is a tool for professional growth and career development for new talents in the company. We are a global company that offers endless opportunities through permanent challenges”, explains the director of Human Resources at White Martins, Nilton Freitas.

Service

White Martins Internship Program – Novos Ares;

Registration: Until 05/26, on the website: whitemartins.gupy.io;

Workload: 6 hours, in the morning and/or afternoon shifts;

Benefits: stipend compatible with the market, medical and dental care, meal ticket, transportation allowance and life and personal accident insurance;

Contract: renewable every six months, with a maximum term of two years.