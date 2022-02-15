The white color of the almond trees in bloom at the beginning of 2022 covers the fields of Tallante, with the Sierra del Algarrobo, in Mazarrón, in the background of the image. / Pablo Sanchez/ AMG

A white mantle covers these days Molinos Marfagones, Tallante, Perín, Cuesta Blanca, Isla Plana, Campillo de Adentro and La Azohía. The floral explosion of the almond tree invites, for a few weeks, to discover the natural and ethnographic charms that the western part of the municipality hides. An initiative promoted by the residents of these towns allows you to discover this phenomenon of nature with a self-guided visit, thanks to the EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena mobile application.

A cyclist rides around the Tallante hermitage, full of almond trees, in a recent photograph. /



Pablo Sanchez/ AMG

The visits run between fields of almond crops in Tallante and the Rambla del Cañar. The itineraries can be done both on foot and by bicycle and there are, along the way, various signs that lead to the viewpoints of the western area. Some, like the ones that illustrate this news, have views of the Perín aqueduct, the water path, the Tallante hermitage and the foothills of the Sierra del Algarrobo, on the way to Mazarrón.

The initiative is beginning to have quite an impact, especially on family weekends. The activity is promoted by the neighborhood councils of the western area, with the support of the Cartagena City Council. The flowering of the almond tree leaves images of a high natural value, worthy of a postcard and only a few minutes from the city. The app for these self-guided routes is free and can be downloaded by clicking on the ‘QR’ reader on the sign.

A hiker walks next to the Perín aqueduct, one of the jewels of Cartagena’s architectural heritage. /



Pablo Sanchez/ AMG



To publicize these landscapes, the organizers of ‘Cartagena Oeste en flor’ have also launched a photography contest. “The aim is to publicize the beauty of these plants, as well as the uniqueness of this area of ​​the municipality,” explained Isabel Andreu, president of the Perín Neighborhood Council. Those interested can send their images until February 20 to the email ‘cartagenaoesteenflor@gmail.com’. It is necessary to indicate a title, the name and surnames of the author, as well as the DNI. The winner will receive a diploma and a handcrafted trophy.

A couple of signs point the way to the viewpoints of the western area and to the Perín water trail. Poster of the initiative, with the ‘QR’ reader of the route. / Pablo Sanchez/ AMG

Groups such as Arba also participate in this call, whose members work on the reforestation of native forests. There was recently a planting in the gardens surrounding the Tallante hermitage, as a prelude to the almond blossom festival in the west, which is to be held in 2023.