Jacksonville police officers cordon off the crime scene. © John Raoux/AP/dpa

Deadly gun violence with an allegedly racist motive is once again taking place in the USA. The police say it was a hate crime.

JACKSONVILLE – Police say three people have been killed in a gunshot at a Florida store.

After the fact, the suspected shooter shot himself, the Jacksonville police said at a press conference last night (local time). Sheriff TK Waters spoke of a hate crime. The victims, two men and a woman, were black. The perpetrator was described as a white male in his early 20s. In a manifesto he made racist statements. dpa