Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Our first football team lost to Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, by five goals, in a “strong friendly”, this evening, “Wednesday”, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as part of the “Tango” preparations to participate in the “World Cup 2022”.

The goals were scored by Junior Alvarez in the 17th minute, Angel Di Maria “two goals” in the 25th and 35th minutes, Messi in the 44th minute, and “substitute” Joaquin Correa in the 59th minute.

Al-Abyad started the match with a formation that included Khaled Issa in goalkeepers, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Al-Hassan Saleh, Abdullah Hamad, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Hareb Abdullah, Kayo Canedo, and Ali Mabkhout.

Al-Abyad gathered in the middle of the field to close the spaces in front of the Tango, and our team performed well in the first minutes only, before the players made individual defensive mistakes that facilitated Argentina’s task. Al-Abyad resorted to quick counter-attacks, and Ali Mabkhout received a ball. From Shaheen, he played it quickly to Hareb Abdullah, turned into a corner, and the team gave up its caution and rushed forward in an attack on the Argentine goal, which quickly rebounded on Al-Abyad, by quickly transferring the ball to Messi, who escaped from control, stormed the area, and passed The ball went to Junior Alvares, coming from behind, without control, and he hit a creeping floor, scoring the first goal in the 17th minute, after which Argentina pressed, and finished everything in the second half of the first half, as Angel Di Maria added the second goal in the 25th minute, via a cross pass. Received from Marcos Acuña, he played it straight into Khaled Issa’s far right corner.

The national team made individual mistakes, which Di Maria took advantage of, who penetrated the ball into the penalty area, scoring the third goal in the 35th minute, and the fourth goal came through the “legend” Messi, who received a pass from Di Maria, and did not find it difficult to penetrate into the area, and fired A powerful ball into the right corner in the 44th minute.

The second half began with a pressing attack from Al-Abyad, and Hareb Abdullah launched a missile that hit the crossbar, and the ball was prepared in front of Abdullah Ramadan, who shot hard. It was saved by goalkeeper Martinez Emiliano, and the “substitute” Joaquin Correa reinforced the score in favor of “Tango” with a fifth goal in the 59th minute. And the scenario of the match remained on the part of Argentina, amid incomplete attempts by the “white” players, so that the “friendly” ended with the loss of our team by five goals.