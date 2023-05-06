“It’s a very important day for us. We are proud to accompany these patients on a day of rebirth like this”. As Gianguido Bianco, Global Manager of LDB Division L’Oreal Italiaon the sidelines of “The rediscovered beauty”, the Civil Week fashion show organized in Milan by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of ActoLombardia, La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus, Go5 Hand in hand with women Onlus.

A unique event, during which 19 women facing cancer paraded in front of the public to tell a story of courage and beauty, as Bianco underlined: “Since 2008, like La Roche-Posay, we have been working alongside cancer patients and their doctors for a twofold reason: on the one hand, we want to accompany them, with tested products, in overcoming the most difficult moments of therapy with a positive impact, through massage and contact. On the other hand, however, we are committed to improving the psychological well-being of these women, which is linked to the fact of suddenly seeing their skin return to good condition, looking in the mirror, liking themselves again, also thanks to the help of some products of make-up”.

“A very deep commitment – concluded Bianco – which we have and which we want to continue to exercise”.