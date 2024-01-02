Mohamed Njeim (Rabat)

After the film “White Lies” by Moroccan director Asmaa Al-Moudir won the Grand Prize “Gold Star” as the first Moroccan director to win the largest award awarded by the Marrakesh International Film Festival, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the preliminary lists in 10 categories for the Academy Awards in its 96th session, where it reached “White Lies” is on the long list, along with other films, including “Daughters of Olfa” by Tunisian director Kawthar Benhaniyeh, “The Taste of Things” (France), “Area of ​​Interest” (United Kingdom), “Falling Leaves” (Finland), “ Totem” (Mexico), “The Promised Land” (Denmark), “Bhutan: The Monk and the Gun” (Armenia, America), “Dead Leaves” (Finland), “Teachers’ Hall” (Germany), “The Divine Country” (Iceland), “Io Capitano” (Italy), “Perfect Days” (Japan), “Snow Community” (Spain), and “20 Days in Mariupol” (Ukraine).

The story of “White Lies” revolves around the director’s return to her parents’ house in the city of Casablanca, to help them move to another house, only to find a photograph decorating the walls of the house of smiling children in a schoolyard, including a young girl who looks at the camera shyly, which represents the director’s only picture. She is a child, but she is convinced or doubts that she is not the child in this picture. Therefore, she resorts to talking to her parents in the hope that she may reach the truth. Then Asmaa moves through her cameras from this intimate event to a painful event that reminds her of her distant childhood.

It is expected that the films nominated to win the Oscars in their various categories will be announced on January 23, 2024 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, while the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 10, 2024 at the famous Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.