Dubai (Etihad)

The junior national team opened its participation in the 10th West Asian Football Championship, by defeating the Jordanian national team 1-0, in the first round of the second group, which was held at the Al-Saada Complex Stadium in Salalah, and the national team’s goal was scored by player Hazza Faisal.

In the same group matches, the Saudi national team achieved a victory over the Syrian national team 2-0.

At the end of the first round, the Saudi team topped the standings of the second group with 3 points, equal in number of points with our “second” team, and without points, the Jordanian team finished third, and the Syrian team finished fourth.

The day after tomorrow, Thursday, the second round of the group will be held, where the Jordanian and Saudi national teams will meet at five in the evening, and our national team will face the Syrian national team at eight in the evening, UAE time.